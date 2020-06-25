Charlize Theron Sets Her Record Straight On Relation With Sean Penn: 'We Were Just Dating'

It seems like Hollywood star Charlize Theron has set her record straight about her relationship with actor Sean Penn, as she recently cleared the unwanted air surrounding her ‘marriage’ with Sean Penn and rubbished the rumours. In a conversation with Howard Stern on his show, Charlize Theron stressed that she was never engaged to Sean Penn and no marriage plans were on cards. Adding to the same, the actor revealed that she never got ‘almost get married to Sean’, refuting the rumour which suggested the other way round.

Spilling some beans about her relationship, Charlize Theron confirmed that her relationship was ‘barely exclusive’, as it lasted only for a year. Adding to the same, Charlize mentioned that marriage was never important to her during the course of the relationship and remarked that she never wanted to marry Sean. However, this isn’t the first time Theron spoke publically about her split with Penn. In 2015, the Bombshell actor revealed that her relationship with Sean did not work out as expected, which eventually led to their separation.

Charlize Theron recently made it to the news when she shared some dark secrets about her parents. The actor revealed that her mother, Gerda Maritz, shot and killed her father, Charles Theron, in self-defense at their family home in South Africa. Speaking about the incident, the actor revealed that her father was a raging alcoholic and was carrying a knife when the incident took place. To protect a 15-year-old Charlize, Gerda Maritz shot her husband in self-defense.

Furthermore, the actor added that she shares this incident with a lot of people, as it makes her feel safe. Charlize Theron confessed that the motive behind sharing the story was to make people realise what it takes to live with an addict. Charlize also added that she is not ashamed to share her dark past with people. Speaking about her father, Charlize said that she has known her father as an alcoholic only.

On the work front

Last year, Charlize Theron worked in the Oscar-nominated film, Bombshell. Starring Charlize, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the leading roles, Bombshell follows the story of a group of women, who take on News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at his news network. Directed by Jay Roach, Bombshell earned three nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

