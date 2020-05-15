Charlize Theron Was Astonished After Seeing The War Rig From 'Mad Max'; Watch Video

The Devil's Advocate actor Charlize Theron, who is known for her critically acclaimed films, recently took to her social media handle and posted a video. It is a ‘behind-the-scenes’ video from Mad Max: Fury Road. In this video post, Theron talks about how she felt when she first saw her war rig from the film. Read more:

Charlize Theron’s reaction to Mad Max’s War machine

On May 15, 2020, Charlize Theron took to her Twitter handle and posted a video of a War rig that was used in Mad Max: Fury Road, a post-apocalyptic action flick.

In her tweet, she talked about her unforgettable experience and said, “I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time…” It was then, that the Atomic Blonde actor realised that director George Miller was not messing around. In the video, fans can see several vehicles from the post-apocalyptic dystopian world of Mad Max franchise.

For the unversed, Mad Max: Fury Road was the fourth instalment to the Mad Max franchise. It was released in 2015 and features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hardy, Zoë Kravitz, Nathan Jones, and others. George Miller, the director of the film also helped with writing and was one of the producers of the film. The film was widely praised by the audience and garnered a huge fan base worldwide.

I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time and realizing holy shit, George is not f*cking around. pic.twitter.com/LCD0SiIjRZ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

On the work front, Theron will be next seen in a superhero film titled The Old Guard. It will be the second superhero film of the Hancock actor. It will be released on Netflix on July 10, 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film as the online entertainment content is running dry due to the coronavirus lockdown.

