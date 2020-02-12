Charlize Theron Shares An Oscars Selfie, Reminds Fans Of The 2014 Ellen DeGeneres Pic

Ellen DeGeneres caught the attention of her fans with her 2014 Oscars selfie. The talk show host doubled up as the host for the Academy Awards 2014. In her popular selfie clicked at the 86th Oscars, the host captured Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o in one frame and took the internet over by a storm. While the Oscars went hostless since 2019, there also has never been a selfie like Ellen's again till the Oscars 2020.

Charlize Theron reminds fans of the iconic 2014 selfie of Ellen DeGeneres

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Charlize Theron recently took to her Instagram to share a similar selfie that she clicked at the Academy Awards. The fans quickly connected it to be similar to the one that Ellen took. She reminded the fans of the exact moment with her selfie and captured stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King, and Rami Malek in one frame.

The Fast and Furious 9 star recently took to her social media to share her selfie with the stars. While Salma Hayek, King, and Hanks, volunteered to be captured, the frame sees Rami Malek squeezing in through a corner to be captured. The picture also managed to briefly capture popular actor Keanu Reeves and director Quentin Tarantino.

Captioning the picture "Good Company", Theron was one of the many stars who walked the Academy Red Carpet with her mother who can also be seen in the selfie. Keanu Reeves also surprised the fans when he walked down the red carpet with his mother. Charlize Theron received a nod for her film Bombshell in the Best Actress in the Leading Role category. However, she lost the award to Renée Zellweger who received the win for her performance in Judy.

