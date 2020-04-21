'The Irishman' And Other Hollywood Movies Based On Gangsters

There are so many Hollywood movies based on mafias that have received widespread critical acclaim. These include The Godfather, Goodfellas and The Irishman. They are noted for depicting the personal lives of criminals and how they got into illegal business. Here are some Hollywood movies on gangsters that you must check out.

The Irishman (2019)

The motion picture was rated as R for pervasive language and strong violence but was nominated for 10 Oscar Awards. The story was about Frank who gets involved with gangsters. The movie is directed by Martin Scorsese and is set years after the Second World War. The story is based on the disappearance of Sheeran's friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas tells the story of Henry Hill and depicts his life in the mob. The film showcases how he got involved with gangsters in his city. The film stars Ray Liotta, Joe Pescia and Robert De Niro in prominent roles. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it received several accolades and is widely considered to be one of the greatest gangster films of all time.

Loving Pablo (2017)

The movie is based on Virginia Vallejo's bestselling memoir Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar. The story is about the Colombian journalist who is invited by Pablo Escobar in a VIP Party. Pablo's wife Maria Victoria is not very fond of Pablo keeping business and his family close. The TV news anchorwoman named Virginia Vallejo gets attracted by his charisma and starts a love affair with him. Loving Pablo received decent reviews from critics.

American Gangster (2007)

This is another mafia film that was based on a New York City cop, who is tasked with the duty of bringing down Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas. The film was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Achievement in Art Direction for Oscars. According to the IMDb, Will Smith was an alternate choice to play Frank Lucas in the film. It received positive reviews from critics.

