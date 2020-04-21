Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Unforgettable Scenes From Popular Hollywood Movies

From Bollywood to Hollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a remarkable journey in the movie industry. Some of her notable works in Hollywood movies are remembered even today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in Hollywood movies like Pink Panther 2, The Mistress of Spices and Bride and Prejudice. Here are some of her best scenes from these movies.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best moments from Hollywood movies

Pink Panther 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as a criminal expert in the movie Pink Panther 2. The action comedy film also starred Steve Martin and Jean Reno in the lead roles along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of her best scenes from the movie Pink Panther 2 is when she read the suicide note of the man she has been writing a book on. After reading the note, she wishes she met the person alive in Pink Panther 2.

The Last Legion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen in an action Hollywood film The Last Legion starring Colin Firth, Ben Kingsley, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Peter Mullan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as warrior Mira in the film The Last Legion. One of her best scenes from the movie is her fight scene in which she looks fierce as well as beautiful.

The Mistress of Spices

Starring actors Dylan McDermott and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, the movie The Mistress of Spices is about a woman who helps her customers find their desires by giving them the right spice. From the movie, The Mistress of Spices, one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best scenes is when she sets her own shop on fire for the sake of love.

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and Prejudice is an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice. The film is about a Punjabi family, who are in search of suitable men for her daughters. In the movie, Bride and Prejudice, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets into various banters with the main lead, Martin Henderson. And their argument over Indians and Americans is one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best moments from the movie.

Provoked

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of a Punjabi woman in the movie Provoked. She was seen in the movie opposite actor Steve McFadden. Throughout the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen as a victim of domestic violence but towards the end of the movie, she tries to kill her own husband to put an end to her abusive relationship.

