'Charming' Movie's Soundtrack Has Won Fans' Hearts, Here Are The Songs Featured

The 2018 animation film Charming had won hearts of the audiences with its hearwarming story and stunning animations. Helmed by Ross Venokur, the film was a musical comedy that starred celebrities the likes of Demi Lovato and Sia. Although the film is old now, it has recently been added to the US’s Netflix library. While many fans are enjoying the film, the Charming soundtrack has won its own fan base. Read on to learn more about the enjoyable soundtrack of the film.

Charming Soundtrack

Charming arrived on Netflix USA on January 8, 2021. The film narrates that story of the titular Prince Charming who has been cursed so that every woman he comes across falls in love with him. However, the Prince himself has not felt love and connection with anyone. But this changes on his 21st birthday when he has a chance meeting with the cunning thief Lenore.

While the film’s story has captivated many fans, the Charming Soundtrack has contributed massively to making the story ever more appealing. As many as 9 songs have been played throughout the course of the 1h 30m of the film. Here are all the songs played in the film.

Charming's songs

TROPHY BOY by Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale and G.E.M.

NOT CHANGIN by Catherine Missal

Charming Anthem by Steve Aoki

BALLADINO by Sia

MAGICAL by Demi Lovato with Wilmer Valderrama

AVALANCHE by Nick Jonas featuring Demi Lovato

Soar by Magical Thinker featuring Donna Missal

SOMEBODY TO YOU by The Vamps featuring Demi Lovato

CHARMING by Catherine Missal

Unfortunately for the fans who have been looking for a playlist made up of all the Charming's music, there is not such playlist available. Each of these songs can be accessed individually on YouTube, Spotify and other platforms. Fans can create a custom playlist on Spotify.

Charming cast: Here are all the celebrities in the film

· Demi Lovato: Lovato plays Lenore, a street-smart and cunning jewel thief who is cursed to never love. She is also Charming's love interest.

· Wilmer Valderrama as Prince Philippe Charming, a handsome prince cursed to make women fall for him, but has never felt the feeling of love himself. He is Lenore's love interest.

· Sia as Half-Oracle

· Avril Lavigne as Snow White, one of Prince Charming's three fiancés who is very paranoid.

· Ashley Tisdale as Cinderella, one of Prince Charming's three fiancés who is rather impatient.

· Keyshia Cole as Cinderella #2

· G.E.M. as Sleeping Beauty, one of Prince Charming's three fiancés who is also narcoleptic.

· Other stars featuring in the film are Nia Vardalos, Jim Cummings, Chris Harrison, Steve Aoki and etc.

