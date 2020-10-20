Liar Liar Cast List: Here Are Some Of The Prominent Actors In This Comedy Flick

Liar Liar is another physical comedy gem by Jim Carrey. This 1997 fantasy comedy film marked the second collaboration between Jim Carrey and Tom Shadyac. Before starring as Fletcher Reede in the Liar Liar cast, Jim worked with Tom for films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Bruce Almighty. Take a look at the cast of Liar Liar and the Liar Liar movie characters here.

Liar Liar cast list

1. Jim Carrey as Fletcher Reede

Jim Carrey is not a new face in the comic scene. This Liar Liar cast member is known for his physical comedy and his comic timing. Apart from being an actor, Jim Carrey is also a writer and producer. This Liar Liar movie cast member became a household name after portraying the role of Grinch in the film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Jim Carrey further showed his dramatic acting chops in the film The Truman Show.

2. Maura Tierney as Audrey Reede

Maura Tierney was cast as Fletcher’s wife in the Liar Liar cast. But Maura Tierney is no stranger to the film and television industry. This Liar Liar movie cast member gained fame with her role as Lisa Miller on the 90s sitcom NewsRadio. Maura Tierney’s acting chops also helped her win an Emmy Award. This Liar Liar cast member won this Emmy award for her role as Helen Solloway in the show The Affair.

3. Justin Cooper as Max Reede

The Liar Liar movie characters’ story will be incomplete without Justin Cooper. Cooper played the role of Jim Carrey’s son in this comedy film. Justin Cooper marked his silver screen debut as a Liar Liar cast member. Cooper also appeared as a guest cast member on the show Full House. Just like Maura, this Liar Liar cast member also appeared on the medical drama ER.

4. Cary Elwes as Jerry

Cary Elwes played the role of Audrey’s boyfriend Jerry in Liar Liar. This Liar Liar cast member is best known for his role as Westley in The Princess Bride. Apart from being part of the cast of Liar Liar, Elwes also played the iconic role of Robin Hood in the 1993 film Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Recently, this Liar Liar cast member starred as Mayor Larry Kline in the Netflix show Stranger Things.

5. Anne Haney as Greta

Anne Haney is another iconic cast member from the Liar Liar cast list. The late actor has appeared in many successful projects over the years. Haney starred as Bonnie in the TV series The Golden Girls alongside Betty White and Beatrice Arthur. Anne also starred as Mrs. Sellner in the Robin Williams starrer film Mrs. Doubtfire.

