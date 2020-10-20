Filthy Rich Cast: Take A Look At The Actors And Their Roles In The Web Series

Filthy Rich is an American Drama series that recently premiered in September on Fox. It is an adaptation of the New Zealand series of the same name. The plot revolves around a wealthy family, named 'Monreaux'. The family made their money from a Christian television network. The founder of the family dies in a plane crash and three more families come into the picture. These families are a part of his will as he has had affairs with women from these families. Read further to know the cast of Filthy Rich in detail.

Filthy Rich web series characters

Kim Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux

The Filthy Rich cast includes Kim Cattrall who plays the role of the founder's wife Margaret Monreaux. Margaret in the show is a TV-host and the co-founder of Sunshine Network. Being the wife of the founder, she is willing to do anything it takes to get the entire control of the business in her hands. Kim is popularly known for her role as Samantha Jones on Sex And The City that aired from 1998–2004.

Gerald McRaney as Eugene Monreaux

The Filthy Rich cast also features Gerald McRaney who portrays the role of Eugene Monreaux. He is the founder of the company Sunshine network and dies in a plane accident. After his death, many secrets are revealed about his affairs. Gerald has appeared in many shows such as Simon & Simon, Major Dad, Promised Land and House of Cards. He also played Dr Nathan Katowski in This Is Us for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Melia Kreiling as Ginger Sweet

The cast of Filthy Rich includes Melia Kreiling who plays the role of Ginger Sweet, a daughter of a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. She is Eugene's illegitimate child and is vengeful. She is an obstacle in Margaret's plan of getting her, Antonio and Jason out of the business. The actor has featured in shows like Tyrant and The Last Tycoon. She also made an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Steve Harris as Franklin Lee

The Filthy Rich web series cast features Steve Harris who plays the role of Franklin Lee. He is the lawyer and the legal advisor of the Monreaux family. He has helped the family build Sunshine Network. He helps Margaret in dealing with the death of Eugene Monreaux. He was previously seen in The Practice, Detective Isaiah "Bird" Freeman. He also featured in Diary Of A Mad Black Woman.

Aubrey Dollar as Rose Monreaux

The cast of Filthy Rich features Aubrey Dollar who plays the role of Rose Monreaux. She is a fashion designer who is often trying to detach herself from her mother Margaret. The actor roles in Guiding Light and Battle Creek.

Corey Cott as Eric Monreaux

Corey Cott is a part of the Filthy Rich web series cast. He plays the role of Eric Monreaux who is the Vice President of the Sunshine Network. The actor is also a singer, popularly known as Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical Newsies.

