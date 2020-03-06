Demi Lovato Opens Up About Wanting To 'make Out' With Rihanna

Demi Lovato recently made headlines after she was seen on a very popular television talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. On the show, the duo was seen talking about several topics on the show, which included Demi's eating disorder, her newest tattoos, and her desire to kiss Rihanna. Read on to know more about what the singer had to say:

Demi Lovato opens up about her desire to make out with Rihanna

According to reports, Demi Lovato was recently seen on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. The two were seen candidly talking about several things. On the show, DeGeneres talked about the last time Lovato was on the show. Ellen DeGeneres had asked Lovato that if she has to go out with some celebrity who will it be. The Sober singer stated that she would only want to go out with Rihanna.

Now, Ellen DeGeneres asked her if Rihanna had called her or not, after that incident, to which she said that Riri has not called her. Demi Lovato then stated that she would love to make out with Bad Girl Riri. She further stated that maybe the two can make a song together and kiss in the music video.

Demi Lovato was then seen talking about her newest tattoos. She had recently gotten inked, and talking about the same she stated that it was an image of an angel who sheds her dark wings, and is now guided by her inner light. She had also posted an image of this tattoo on her official Instagram handle. This post went on to garner over 27 lakh likes by the fans.

