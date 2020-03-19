Miley Cyrus' Love For Mirror Selfies Is Clearly Seen In These Photos; Check Them Out

Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly one of the most beloved singers in the world. She has millions of fans all over the world, who she often interacts with on her social media pages. Miley Cyrus' social media is full of pictures from her latest photoshoots and her daily life. The singer also has a love for mirror selfies and often shares her latest clicks with her fans online. Here are some of Miley Cyrus' latest mirror selfies that she shared online.

Miley Cyrus' best mirror selfies that she shared on social media

In the above photos, Miley Cyrus is seen hanging out with fellow artists Lil Nas X and Trace Cyrus. The pictures show her taking a selfie with Lil Nas X, and later, with Trace Cyrus as well. The three met at Tom Ford's fashion show.

Here, Miley Cyrus takes a simple mirror selfie to show off her new clothes. The singer dons a pair of denim jeans along with a denim jacket. In the caption, she states that it is not Fall until you are wearing double denim.

Above is another mirror selfie where Miley Cyrus tries on new clothes. She wears an all-black outfit, along with a black jacket and tophat. In the caption, she mentions that this outfit was designed by Tom Ford.

In the above mirror selfie, the American singer wears a pair of torn denim shorts along with a white tee. She then dons a black striped shirt over herself like a jacket. Miley Cyrus completes her looks with a lot of jewellery, including multiple rings and necklaces, and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

