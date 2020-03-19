Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Didn't Wear A Bikini For 3 Years After VMA 2013

Popular singer-songwriter Mylie Cyrus is known to pull-off unconventional and experimental looks flawlessly. Her carefree image in context to her looks is widely appreciated by her fans. Recently, Miley Cyrus opened up about why she stopped wearing a bikini for three years after her VMA 2013 performance.

Miley Cyrus spoke about her struggles during a live stream with Demi Lovato titled Bright Minded. This stream aims to bring fans light amid the coronavirus pandemic. In conversation with Demi, Cyrus said that she didn’t wear shorts or scanty clothes for two to three years after VMAs. She further added that people compared her to turkey when she appeared in a cute bodysuit in VMAs. Furthermore, Miley Cyrus mentioned that she was skinny and this is the reason why people trolled her by keeping a turkey next to her after the VMA performance. She added that she felt bad about herself and therefore she didn’t wear a bikini for two years.

Miley Cyrus opened up that these trolls really affected her personal life. During Miley Cyrus' VMA performance, she wore latex underwear along Robin Thicke after she graced the red carpet in a cute bodysuit. Talking about the memes and trolling, Miley Cyrus said that no one ever thought the trolling would have ever made her feel so bad. She added that it was hurtful to be body-shamed like that and it really affected her personal life.

Also Read| Miley Cyrus locks herself up in washing machine while in self-quarantine

Also Read| Miley Cyrus' worst films that were critically panned on IMDB

Talking about her brand, Miley mentioned that it’s all about being carefree and unapologetically herself, therefore, she felt like she was lying to her fans. Miley revealed that she used to wear four pairs of tights just to feel comfortable and not insecure inside. vRevealing how she overcame all these struggles, Miley Cyrus said that the trolling and insecurities made her take a vow to herself that when she would get old she would stand as an idol so that no one ever feels like the way she felt. Calling the whole scenario a wakeup call, the pop singer said that by her brand The Happy Hippie Foundation she founded in 2014, she wanted to serve her fans with a bigger purpose.

Also Read| Miley Cyrus' unforgettable world tours; From 'Best of Both Worlds' Tour to 'Bangerz Tour'

Also Read| Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' best moments from the film 'The Last Song'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.