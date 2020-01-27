Comedy Duo Cheech And Chong Are Now Writing A Horror Movie

Cheech and Chong, the Grammy Award-winning comedy duo, while speaking to an international media outlet said that they are now trying to develop a horror movie. Tommy Chong reportedly said that he is writing a horror story because he feels like it is a rite of passage for every big comedy duo. However, he is not exactly confident that the project will ever actually get made as he himself is not a big fan of the horror genre.

The comedy duo last hit the big screen together back in 1884 in The Corsican Brothers, are they are now keen to reunite as the lovable stoner duo. Tommy Chong, in an interview with an international media outlet, said that every comedy team before they broke up always had a horror movie including, Abbott and Costello and Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. He further added that, however, at present, his agent is working with him on a lot of things.

READ: James Corden's Top Three Carpool Karaoke Videos With Some Of The Best Musical Artists

The pair initially rose to fame in the 1970s after releasing their comedy albums and later they eventually moved into the film industry. The comedy duo is best known for their film Up In Smoke and they have also starred in Nice Dreams, Still Smokin and Cheech and Chong's Animated Movie in 2013. Last year, the pair even got their fans hopes high when they reportedly suggested that they would be perfect hosts for the Oscars after Kevin Hart pulled out.

READ: Twitter Loses It Over Whether Nick Jonas Has 'food Stuck In His Teeth', Singer Clarifies

Colour Out Of Space

Tommy Chong spoke about his upcoming plans of a horror movie while promoting Color Out Of Space which has been recently released. The movie star Nicolas Cage and has also been receiving high praises from critics. The movie is based on an HP Lovecraft story.

The synopsis of the movie read, “After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare”.

READ: Kumail Nanjiani Believes His Viral Shirtless Photo 'really Got Out Of Hand'

READ: Kobe Bryant: Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Basketball Legend At Grammys 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.