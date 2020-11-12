Chef Alton Brown Apologises For His 'flippant Remark' On The Holocaust; Deletes Tweet

On November 11, celebrity chef Alton Brown took to his social media handle and apologised after making “flippant” remarks about the Holocaust on Twitter. While explaining the context behind his remark, Brown asserted that he was commenting on the current political climate and that the Holocaust references were not for "humorous effect". Alton concluded his apology tweet and added that his remark was a "poor use of judgement and in poor taste". Scroll down to take a look at Alton Brown's apology over the flippant remark.

I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night. It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 11, 2020

Alton Brown's Holocaust tweet:

As per the screenshots circulating online of a now-deleted tweet from Tuesday night, the television personality made references to being moved to camps and asked if there will be striped uniforms “like the ones at Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?”. The tweet started a whirlwind of criticism for the Food Network star. Going by the claims of Alton in the apology statement, the previous tweet appeared to allude to America's ongoing election drama, as Donald Trump is yet to concede and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there will be a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration", despite the fact that the various networks called President-elect Joe Biden the winner on Saturday.

The @FoodNetwork host of Iron Chef America @altonbrown just spat on the graves of six million Jews with his vile, atrocious comment! pic.twitter.com/r0f7MJanh9 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 11, 2020

On the other hand, it seems like for many of Alton Brown's fans, it wasn't enough. "I'm worried about you, dude. Do you have someone you can talk to? Like, a therapist?," asked a Twitter user. Another response in the comments section read, "I'm terrified of what's happening, too, but you stooped so low. It's not a joke". Meanwhile, a follower asked netizens to focus more on Alton's cooking than his political opinions.

Alton Brown's Controversial Posts

Interestingly, the 58-year-old chef has turned out to be a topic of discussion among social media users from the past few days. During the US Presential Election 2020 counting, Brown said that he had voted for Republicans for "most" of his life, in a tweet that has also been deleted but reported on by multiple outlets. However, Brown did not delete a response to a fan, who said he was “disappointed” in the television host.

Frankly, you have no right to be disappointed in me. None whatsoever. I have used my own platform to speak my mind. You may dislike me, certainly but disappointment in me should be reserved for say...bad recipes. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 10, 2020

