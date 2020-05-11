Last Updated:

International Hummus Day Images To Share With Family And Friends

International Hummus Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 13. Here are some pictures you can share with your friends and family to celebrate this day.

Written By
Krupa Trivedi
international hummus day images

International Hummus Day falls on May 13 every year and has been celebrated around the world for the past six years. The word "Hummus" comes from the Arabic word meaning "chickpeas" and originated in the Middle East. The famous dish is a dip made from mashed chickpeas blended with varied ingredients like tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Many sources describe hummus as an ancient food and connect it to famous historical figures such as Saladin. Here are International Hummus Day images you can share with family snd friends to make them aware of this day.

ALSO READ: Easy Hummus Recipe To Soothe Your Taste Buds And Satisfy Your Cravings

 

International Hummus Day Images

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

ALSO READ: Types Of Hummus That You Can Try At Home With A Perfect Blend Of Deliciousness

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lunes Sin Carne (@lunes_sin_carne) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Holly’s Vegan Life (@hollysveganlife) on

ALSO READ: Wine Cake Recipe | Here Is How You Can Make This Delicious Christmas Delicacy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Happy Dance Hummus (@happydancehummus) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by International Hummus Day (@hummusday) on

ALSO READ: How To Make Tri-colour Hummus And Upma For Republic Day Celebrations

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all