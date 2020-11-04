Chelsea Handler Admits She Was 'serious' About The Deal With Ex-boyfriend 50 Cent

Chelsea Handler has admitted she had 'a nice conversation' with her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent the other night when she told him that she’s ready to have sex with him if he didn’t vote for Donald Trump for the Presidential election. During an appearance on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube show, Noyatra Filter with Naomi, which premiered on November 3, 2020, the comedian talked about the rapper’s Instagram post where he extended his support to Donald Trump. Chelsea and 50 Cent were dating in 2010 before the former called off their relationship.

50 Cent didn’t agree with Joe Biden’s tax reform system that he was planning to execute if elected, thus the rapper shifted his loyalties to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the endorsement didn’t sit well with his ex-girlfriend Chelsea. Chelsea pulled the rapper's leg on social media by saying he used to be her 'favourite ex-boyfriend' until the time he posted the tweet supporting Trump. Taken aback, the rapper responded to her by saying that this is affecting his love life now. He added, ''I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.'' Chelsea then extended an offer saying not only she would pay his taxes but also have sex with him if he didn’t vote for Trump this election. The comedian told Jimmy Fallon that she was willing to seal the deal with the rapper.

Fans amused on seeing 50 Cent flip sides for Chelsea

After reading the tweet, much to the amusement of her fans, Chelsea on Naomi’s show revealed that she intends to keep her promise. Many fans were amused at how easily 50 Cent flipped sides for his ex-girlfriend and began criticising him. A user tweeted back, “You sold out to Chelsea Handler dude did you ask her if you can tweet this?”

You sold out to Chelsea handler dude did you ask her if you can tweet this — Ricky Smith (@JoeSmit72093473) November 4, 2020

Yo the fact you supported him untill White Chelsea handler threatened you makes YOU A SHEEP AND NEW NAME IS 50 S**P! TRUMP 2020 DUMB A** F U IF U NOT W IT — Bankzthebest (@bankzthebest) November 3, 2020

