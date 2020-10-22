Where Is 'The Magnificent Seven' Filmed? Know Where The Denzel Washington Starrer Was Shot

The Magnificent Seven (2016) was a remake of the 1960 movie of the same name. The film grossed $162 million at the box-office worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics. If you are wondering where the movie was shot, read on to know The Magnificent Seven filming location.

Where is Magnificent Seven filmed?

The Magnificent Seven has been shot at various parts of Louisiana in the United States. The primary shoot took place at the north Baton Rouge in Louisiana and took 64 days from May 18 to August 18, 2015, to be completed. Some of the other locations include St. Francisville; Zachary, Louisiana; Jackson, Louisiana; Ridgway, Colorado, and New Mexico.

The sequence where the climactic battle between the Seven and Bogue’s small army take place took three weeks to be shot since the weather was often unpleasantly cold or wet. The cast and crew had to wait for the storms to end. On certain occasions when the storms got worse, the on-set shelters would be affected, and the team had to leave the sets.

More about The Magnificent Seven

A 2016-released western action flick, The Magnificent Seven was helmed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk. The movie is a remake of the 1960 film with the same name. The cast of the movie includes Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, Haley Bennett, and Peter Sarsgaard. The film marks the last movie that had music composed by James Horner, who passed away in 2015 and had composed some part of the music; it was further completed by Simon Franglen.

The movie premiered on September 8, 2016, at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to release in the rest of the United States on September 23, 2016. The film released to mixed reviews from the critics, but the cast's performances, action sequences, and background score received widespread acclaim. The movie earned $162 million with a production budget of $90 million.

