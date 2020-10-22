Chelsea Handler Slams Ex-bf 50 Cent For Supporting Donald Trump In Upcoming Elections

American rapper 50 Cent made headlines earlier this week when the rapper, in his tweet, endorsed Donald Trump for the President's chair in the upcoming elections because of his favourable tax policies for the rich. However, 50 Cent’s tweet triggered a reaction from his ex-girlfriend and comedienne, Chelsea Handler, who expressed her disappointment with the rapper. Reacting to 50 Cent’s 'bizarre' remark, Chelsea Handler commented on his post and mentioned that he used to be one of her 'favourite ex-boyfriends'. Take a look:

Chelsea Handler slams 50 Cent

ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Soon after Chelsea Handler posted the tweet, 50 Cent urged the comedienne not to let the presidential candidates get in between them and mentioned that the elections are now affecting his ‘love life’. However, Chelsea kept the conversation going as she retweeted 50 Cent’s tweet and mentioned that she is ready to pay his taxes for him to 'come to his senses'. Take a look:

Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent's brawl happened after the rapper spoke about the tax rates proposed by Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. As per Biden's proposal, people earning more than $400,000 a year will be hit with a 62.6 per cent rate in California, while 62 per cent rates will be introduced for people who live in New York City. Reacting to the proposal, 50 Cent mentioned that he doesn't care if Trump likes black people or not and slammed Biden's decision.

Fans react to Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent's brawl

Man 50 never changed. He's always been selfish when it comes to money. I don't agree with his position but i respect him being honest about it. That's more than 98% of Republicans can do.... say yeah im selfish and i care more about my money than less fortunate ppl. — Ravioli Math (@MatthysRavioli) October 22, 2020

Wow the blow back bro. Hope it was worth it to ya! Deal with the devil — The Presidents (@poliitzs) October 21, 2020

Chelsea and 50 Cent's relationship

If the rumours are to be believed, Chelsea Handler previously had a' friendly' relationship with 50 Cent. However, the duo started dating after meeting in a show, Chelsea Lately, a year earlier. Their relationship continued for a few months before Handler broke up with him over his ties to his ex-girlfriend, Ciara.

