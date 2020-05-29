Madonna Shares A Tribute To George Floyd With Her Son Dancing On A Michael Jackson Song

Madonna became a trending topic on Twitter recently when she posted a video of her son dancing to the They Don't Care About Us song by Michael Jackson. She posted the video in order to show support towards the recent murder of George Floyd. The tragic murder of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minneapolis by a police officer led to an outroar on both the virtual and the real world.

As people took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest against police brutality, others around the world were sharing various social media posts to pay tribute to Floyd. But, Madonna's tribute to George Floyd was received on the internet with a lot of criticism. Check it out below -

Madonna's George Floyd tribute criticised

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Madonna's 14-year-old son David could be seen dancing to a Michael Jackson song, imitating the pop icon's style through his dance moves. In the caption, Madonna wrote that David's dance is a tribute to George Floyd and to all acts of discrimination that happen in America on a daily basis. But, this tribute by Madonna was actually received a lot of criticism by netizens as it was deemed insensitive by many. Check out netizen reactions below -

. Madonna had also shared a video recently from the George Floyd incident where she expressed her views about police brutality. She shared that watching Floyd's video was heartbreaking to her, deeming it one of the most sickening thing she had seen. Whereas, she also addressed the police officer in question stating that he went on to harass George Floyd even when he was being filmed which was noted as arrogant by Madonna.

Madonna also wrote about gun violence in America stating that it roots from racism. She believes that until America can overcome racism, no one should be allowed to carry guns, including people in law enforcement. She then went on to write that George Floyd is in her prayers and that she will be praying to god for violence and killings to end one day. Madonna had also shared a video recently of George Floyd speaking about gun violence. Check it out -

