'Cherry' Teaser Trailer Has Tom Holland Joining The U.S. Army; WATCH

Cherry is an upcoming crime drama film starring Tom Holland in the main role. It is directed by his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame filmmakers, Anthony and Joe Russo. Now they have revealed the first Cherry teaser trailer with details about it.

Also Read | Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

Tom Holland's Cherry teaser trailer has him joining the U.S. Army

The Russo brothers have recently dropped the first Cherry teaser trailer. The clip has Tom Holland as Nico Walker signing up for the United States of America Army. He is seen in an innocent look wearing specs with straight hair. In it, he states that he wants to join the army to get a purpose after his girlfriend broke up with him. Walker gets rolled in soon and the footage ends. Check out Tom Holland’s Cherry teaser trailer below.

We'd like to introduce you to Cherry... pic.twitter.com/E8otgzSvWp — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 9, 2021

Also Read | 'Tom Holland's Oscar Worthy Act In Cherry Will Blow People Away', Say 'Endgame' Directors

Along with Tom Holland’s Cherry first footage, the Russo brothers also talked about the project with Deadline. Joe Russo revealed that the decision to make the movie came from the saying, “make one for them, then one for you,” by their mentor and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh. The film has them experimenting with various styles in its runtime.

Joe Russo said that the approach while developing the movie was to do something really tonally challenging. He mentioned that Tom Holland’s Cherry film is broken into six chapters and each of them is shot differently with different lenses, camera techniques, styles, music, performances, and so every chapter was meant to reflect how the character felt about that phase of his life. Joe stated that it was complicated as the movie travels quite a distance.

Also Read | 'Chaos Walking' Trailer Drops; Daisy Ridley & Tom Holland In A New Distant Planet

Only @TomHolland1996 could have played this character with the range, intensity, warmth, humor, tragedy, and pathos required. CHERRY is coming to theaters Feb 26th and to @AppleTV March 12th. pic.twitter.com/UtbOf8FqEK — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 31, 2020

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

The screenplay of Cherry is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russ-Otstot. The movie cast Tom Holland in the lead role, along with Bill Skarsgård, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey. It is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel of the same name released in 2018. The film is said to show Tom Holland as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction.

The project is bankrolled by the Russo brothers' AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment. Music is composed by Henry Jackman. Additionally, the movie also features Jeff Wahlberg, Pooch Hall, Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Nicole Forester. Tom Holland's Cherry film will drop in theatres on February 26, 2021, and will stream on Apple TV+ from March 12, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.