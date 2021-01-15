'Cherry' Trailer Out: Tom Holland Plays Nico Walker In The Russo Brothers' Film | WATCH

Cherry cast has Tom Holland in the lead role as Nico Walker. The upcoming crime drama movie is directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame filmmakers, Anthony and Joe Russo. The first look images and teaser grabbed many people’s attention. Now the makers have shared Cherry trailer.

Also Read | 'Cherry' Teaser Trailer Has Tom Holland Joining The U.S. Army; WATCH

Cherry Trailer out featuring Tom Holland as an army medic, drug addict, and a robber

The makers have dropped the first Cherry Trailer with Tom Holland at the center of it. His life journey as a young Nico Walker to a bank robber is depicted throughout the video. It seems like Holland will be narrating the story of his life. It shows Nico Walker falling in love with Emily, played by Ciara Bravo. As the two start to get close he signs up for the U.S. Army and gets enlisted. On the battlefield, teenage Walker looks terrified.

In his return, he suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and becomes a drug-addict. Walker then begins robbing banks and his life seems to go haywire. Cherry plot focuses on his journey and the love story at its core. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 26, 2021, followed by a premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. Check out the Cherry trailer below.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Gives His 'highest Compliment' To Tom Holland Starrer 'Cherry'; Read

Also Read | Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' First Look Featuring Tom Holland And Release Date Out! Check Here

Cherry cast includes Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey, and others. It is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel of the same name released in 2018. The screenplay of film is written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russ-Otstot. Cherry plot shows Tom Holland as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction.

The project is bankrolled by the Russo brothers' AGBO and Hideaway Entertainment. Music is composed by Henry Jackman. Additionally, the movie also features Jeff Wahlberg, Pooch Hall, Thomas Lennon, Kelli Berglund, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and Nicole Forester. The film is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Jake Aust, and Chris Castaldi.

Also Read | 'Tom Holland's Oscar Worthy Act In Cherry Will Blow People Away', Say 'Endgame' Directors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.