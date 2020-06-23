'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' To Skip Theatrical Release And Go Digital

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is an upcoming computer animated adventure film. It is based on the popular televisions series Spongebob SquarePants. Directed by former series writer Tim Hill, the movie has been moved six times from its theatrical release date. Now Sponge on the Run will go straight to digital via CBS All Access. Read to know more.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run to go directly digital

Viacom’s CBS All Access, ViacomCBS recently made the announced that The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will miss its theatrical release. As per reports, cinemas in the United States of America, the major market for the movie, are supposed to open up next month. However, it is unclear if the audiences are willing to go watch a film in theatres and so the makers found to release the animated movie straight on video on demand a better option. Sponge on the Run is scheduled to be available on premium digital rental services in early 2021.

Gary's been snailnapped! 💛 this tweet to get an update on SpongeBob and Patrick's adventure to #SaveGary and watch the official trailer for The #SpongeBobMovie: Sponge On The Run. In theatres May 2020. pic.twitter.com/hc2omjBXhO — The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (@SpongeBobMovie) November 14, 2019

Chief digital officer of ViamcomCBS and President and Chief executive officer of ViacomeCBS Digital, Marc DeBevoise opened up about the film’s release on VOD in a statement. He said that they are thrilled to have The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run join CBS All Access' expanding slate of franchise content on the platform. He noted that this launch will be perfectly timed with their continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021. They welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.

Executive vice president of Nickelodeon Animated Production and Development, Ramsey Naito also talked The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’s digital premier. He said that they are happy to give kids and families a much-deserved lift in any way they can. He stated that the PVOD release of the new SpongeBob film and putting all seasons of the TV series on CBS All Access are two of the best ways he can think of to get immersed in the optimism and joy that this “terrific character” represents.

Missing pet: slimy, adorable, answers to “Meow,” “Gary,” and “Gare-Bear.” 🐌 Will you let us know if you see him? #SpongeBobMovie pic.twitter.com/qeSgaQMu7c — The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (@SpongeBobMovie) May 13, 2020

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will show SpongeBob and Patrick embarking on a rescue mission to save Gary. The series' regular voice cast is speculated to reprise their roles. It includes Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles and more. Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Reggi Watts are also cast in undisclosed characters. It is the first SpongeBob SquarePants film to be fully animated in stylized CGI.

