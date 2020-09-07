Chris Brown Shares A Video Of His Son Talking; Says 'Called Me Da Da For The First Time'

Aeko Brown, the son of Chris Brown, has gone on to say his first words and the pop star is quite delighted about it. Sharing a short video of Aeko on his social media, Chris Brown expressed his excitement to hear his first words. Currently, Aeko and his mother Ammika Harris are under quarantine all the way in Germany while Chris Brown is in the United States of America. Due to the current situation of the world, the stars are not taking any risk and have been staying far from each other since the time the pandemic broke out. However, Chris often receives several pictures from Ammika of his young son which he shares on his social media handles.

Chris Brown shares a video of his son talking for the first time

However, this time the singer was overjoyed as he got to witness his young Aeko say the words “Dada” for the first time. Taking to Instagram the “Loyal” star shared the video of his baby casually staring into the camera smiling with his dimples popping out. In the video, Aeko does not mention or utter the words “Dada”; however, Chris claimed in the caption that he did say it. In the caption itself, he further mentioned that Aeko even called out his mother’s name and he was now waiting for Aeko to call his sister “Roro”. According to a report by Hollywood Life, Chris Brown is not willing to risk his child’s well-being and is avoiding flying off to see him in Germany or bringing him to the US amid the current crisis in regards to the pandemic.

Therefore, the kid and the mom are stationed in Germany until things normalise a bit. The young Aeko in the video was all smiles and delighted to be in front of the camera. The child sported a shirt along with a cool looking red beanie as he smiled all through the video and murmured some words. Aeko is currently nine months old and thus Chris was quite delighted to hear his son's first words to be Dada and thus addressing him as his father.

