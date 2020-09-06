Rihanna Is 'healing Quickly' After Suffering Bruises In Electric Scooter Accident

American pop icon Rihanna who recently met with an accident involving an electric scooter is slowly recovering from it. According to reports by an international media outlet, the 32-year-old singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a Los Angeles restaurant.According to the outlet, the singer’s representatives issued a statement while informing about the condition of the singer.

Rihanna is recovering from her recent accident

According to the outlet, the singer's representatives issued a statement and wrote that Rihanna is completely fine and healing quickly. The representative further wrote that she flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face and luckily there were no major injuries.

Apart from this, sometime back, the owner of Fenty Beauty, who recently debuted her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products, reportedly spoke about her skincare routine and making positive changes in the beauty industry during a conversation with A$AP Rocky, who stars in the Fenty Skin campaign.

While talking about the same, she said that she wished that the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse with their thinking of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type.

Apart from beauty campaigns, the singer these days is occupied with her highly-anticipated Amazon documentary which will premiere on July 4, 2021. The director of the documentary, Peeter Berg sometime back told another entertainment website that the Rihanna doc is something that he has been working with Rihanna for approximately four years now. Continuing, he reportedly said that Amazon will release it during the summers next year, hopefully around the Fourth of July.

On the work front, Rihanna has been teasing new music for a while now. Even ger friends from the industry are waiting for the singer to drop another song. Pop singer Ariana Grande cannot wait for Rihanna to drop her ninth studio album. Taking to Instagram, Ariana expressed her anticipation for her fellow pop star’s long-awaited album on August 18. The reference came along in response to the news that she has officially surpassed Rihanna, for being the most-streamed artist of all the time on Spotify with a brilliant 20.5 billion-plus streams of her catalog. Rihanna’s last album was Anti that was released in 2016.

