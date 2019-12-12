Chris Cotton, The Philly Based Comedian Passes Away At The Age Of 32

The Philadelphia based comedian, Chris Cotton has passed away at the age of 32 and this tragic news was circulated through his Facebook account. The comedian will be missed by the audience for his applaudable talent of writing, producing and appearing in comedy shows like Every Damn Day. The actor’s commendable work also includes performing the gigs in New York City’s Gotham City comedy club. The actual cause of his death has still not surfaced and his death has left a huge number of people shocked for losing a gem of the comedy industry. Read more to know about Chris Cotton’s career and his family.

Chris Cotton's career

According to Cotton’s IMDb profile, he has appeared in a 2017 movie called Diwal’oween, and wrote and acted in a 2015 web series called Carpool Rules. The comedian was a community-oriented person and he also gave some classes at the Philadelphia Comedy College. Chris was recently seen at South Street’s Tattooed Mom on Monday, Dec. 9 where he was performing his usual set. Cotton was supposed to host a comedy showcase at City Winery at the Fashion District in the coming year which now has since been reorganized as a memorial for the Philly-based comedian. Read more about celebrities and fans reacting to Chris Cotton's death.

We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/b7DU4AeGsE — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 11, 2019

Legit heart broken at the new about Chris Cotton. He was a homie and wonderful human being. He’ll be missed greatly. RIP — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) December 11, 2019

A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him.



I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP. https://t.co/Ge5SdSIb8O pic.twitter.com/1bkO1SKFil — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 12, 2019

