Captain America Actor Chris Evans' 'blood Is Boiling" Because Of This Incident

Chris Evans is quite active on his Twitter handle where he has more than 14 million followers. The actor, who is known for playing Captain America / Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently expressed his anger on the social media platform. It was related to the attack on veteran actor Rick Moranis.

Also Read | Chris Evans Used Captain America Role To Attract Politicians To His Civic Engagement Site

Chris Evans’ ‘blood is boiling’ due to attack on Rick Moranis

Veteran Hollywood actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger in New York on Thursday. The incident made many of his fans angry and among them was Chris Evans. The Marvel star took to his Twitter handle to express his frustration. He tweeted that his blood is boiling after the attack on Moranis. He urged to find the attacker. Evans also hinted that nobody touches Rick Moranis in that manner. Check out his tweet below.

Also Read | Chris Evans To Send Authentic Captain America Shield To 6-yr Old Kid Who Saved His Sister

Chris Evans was not the only one who reacted on Chris Moranis being attacked by a stranger. Another Marvel superhero Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool / Wade Wilson, also expressed his views on the incident. Moranis recently appeared in a commercial for Mint Mobile with Reynolds.

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

Also Read | Chris Evans Addresses His 'leaked Pic' Row; Thanks His 'fantastic' Fans For Their Support

Rick Moranis randomly attacked in Manhattan

Actor Rick Moranis was punched by a stranger in the head, which knocked him down on the ground. According to CBSNewYork, he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. The 67-year-old actor later walked to the precinct to report the crime. Moranis’ management team provided an update that he is currently fine, but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes. A video of the attack captured in a surveillance camera was also revealed.

ðŸš¨WANTEDðŸš¨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500ðŸ‘€Seen him? Know who he is?ðŸ“žCall 1-800-577-TIPS orðŸ“²DM us!â˜Žï¸Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo Pacifies 'bro' Chris Evans Post Leaked NSFW Pic, Says It's Not Embarrassing

Rick Moranis is an actor and a comedian. He is known for his appearance in television shows like SCTV Network, Gravedale High and more. The actor has worked in popular movies such as Streets on Fire, Ghostbusters, The Wild Life, Little Shop of Horrors, Ghostbusters II, Honey, I Strunk the Kids, Parenthood, My Blue Heaven, The Flintstones and many more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.