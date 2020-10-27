Oscar Isaac To Star In Marvel And Disney+ Series 'Moon Knight': Reports

Oscar Isaac might soon entertain the audience in a new Marvel series. According to a report by Deadline, Oscar Isaac is likely to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney+ series Moon Knight. The series is based on the Marvel Comics’ hero. According to the report, the series would be developed by Jeremy Slater. Slater recently developed Netflix’s series adaptation of The Umbrella Academy comic books.

Oscar Isaac in Marvel's Moon Knight

According to Marvel Comics, Moon Knight, also known as Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos like cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant. He has created these alter egos for the criminal underworld. However, in turn of events, he is used as the conduit of Egyptian moon God Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr Knight. Spector’s split personality is also an actual psychological disorder, as he contends with having at least three different identities that have wreaked havoc on his mind over the years.

The report stated that Marvel and Disney+ are yet to find a suitable director for the series. The makers are also yet to announce the date of the commencement of the production of the series. The series would mark a comeback of Oscar Isaac to the Marvel world. He was last seen in the movie X-men: Apocalypse. However, there is no official announcement by Marvel regarding the same.

Oscar Isaac would be joining Tatiana Maslany who was cast to play She-Hulk and Iman Vellani who was named the new Ms.Marvel. According to the report, WandaVision is looking forward to a premiere date before the end of the year. Therefore the studios are looking to have a strong set of characters to lead these new tentpole series.

Oscar Isaac's movies

On the work front, Oscar Isaac was last seen portraying the role of Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise. He will be starring in Paul Schrader directorial The Card Counter. The actor will also be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Oscar Isaac will also be reuniting with old Julliard classmate Jessica Chastain for HBO’s limited series Scenes from a Marriage. The actor has also gained a major appreciation for his work in movies like Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis and A Most Violent Year among others.

