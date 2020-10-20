This Chris Evans' Teenage Photo From 1998 Is Truly A Blast From The Past; See Picture

Chris Evans' brother Scott Evans recently shared a teenage picture of them from 1998. Chris and Scott looked very different in the late 90s. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Chris Evans' teenage photo. Take a look at their photo that Scott shared.

Chris Evans teenage photo

Actor Scott Evans recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with Chris Evans from the late 90s. In the photo, Scott is wearing a white shirt with roses while Chris is wearing a grey t-shirt with a red cap. Scott wrote that those where simpler times, "When my biggest problem was the fact that my songs in “West Side Story” had to be changed to a higher key for my pre-pubescent self." He also added that he was at least tan during those days but Chris was always translucent and never changed shades. Here's Chris Evans' teenage photo with Scott:

Reactions to Chris Evans photo

Scott and Chris' fans flooded his comment section with loads of comments. Fans have called the duo handsome and cute. A fan wrote that she was jealous of people who tanned naturally. She added that she is translucent just like Chris. A lot of Instagram users found Scott's caption hilarious. Chris commented by writing," And always will be"

Image Source: Scott Evans' Instagram

Chris Evans teenage photos

Scott every year, shares a collage with Chris on his birthday. In 2019, Scott shared Chris Evans' teenage photo where he is kayaking with Scott. He also shared a picture where Chris looks very small and is dressed in a grey blazer. He wrote, "You were my hero first and you still are." Take a look at Chris Evans photos as shared by Scott.

This year he shared yet another collage where the two are twinning with their mushroom haircuts. In the first photo, Chris and Scott are wearing a mickey mouse t-shirt, posing in a wide toothy smile. In the second picture, they're wearing a black and white jersey and pose with a tennis ball. Scott wrote," You are truly unmatched in the big brother department. Thank you for continually being someone I can always count on! I love you and just want to remind you how close you are to turning 40."

