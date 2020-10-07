Chris Evans Flaunts His Abs As He Back Flips Into A Pool, Fans React; Watch Video

Captain America fame Chris Evans took to the internet by a storm with his recent Instagram story as he went on to give his millions of followers a sneak peek of his shirtless body and his tattoos. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 07, 2020, to share a video of him doing a backflip into the pool. Seeing this video, fans were left stunned as they noticed the actor’s chiselled body along with so many tattoos that they did not know existed.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor informed his fans that he was taking the last dive in the pool before the pool "hibernates", adding that the water was freezing cold. He is seen sporting a pair of black swim trunks and showed off his washboard abs that fans could not stop staring at. And seems like it was not just the abs that fans were gaga about, but his inked chest was also one of the reasons that the video broke the internet. One can also notice the actor’s dog making a cameo in the video and as Chris does a backflip in the pool, he reveals that the water was freezing. Take a look at the post below.

📲 chrisevans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/E3WAcsqIQn — best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) October 6, 2020

Also read | Chris Evans Denounces Trump's Announcement For Telling People 'don't Be Afraid Of COVID'

Fans could not stop themselves from flooding the social media handles with their comments and post on the same. The post shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and comments from fans. Some of the users were stunned as they did not know that the actor had so many tattoos on his body. While some went on to say comment on Chris’s chiselled abs.

One of the users wrote, “Was anybody gonna tell me that Chris Evans has this much tattoos or was I supposed to discover that tonight and gasp so hard I choke on my own saliva”. While the other one wrote, “Anyone else dead? Or just me”. Check out a few more comments from fans.

Anyone else dead? Or just me — Elisha valentine (@Elishavalentin9) October 6, 2020

OMG SIR @ChrisEvans IS THAT ALLOWED?!😍🔥 look at those abs and tattoos damnnn — aarsh❀ (@xaarshsingh) October 6, 2020

Are those tattoos real😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — FuckkiitSakshiii... (@memevani18) October 6, 2020

Where and when did Chris Evans get all of those tattoos??? 😨 pic.twitter.com/XFmchFcnPc — Jassondra Lee (@ItsJassondra) October 6, 2020

Also read | Captain America Actor Chris Evans' 'blood Is Boiling" Because Of This Incident

On the work front

The actor was recently seen in 2019 comedy film titled, Knives Out. The film was helmed by Rian Johnson and it starred actors like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Detective Benoit Blanc who tries to find the killer who is responsible for the death of crime novelist, Harlan Thrombey.

Also read | Chris Evans Addresses His 'leaked Pic' Row; Thanks His 'fantastic' Fans For Their Support

Also read | Chris Evans Thanks Fans For Support After He Accidentally Uploaded Pic On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.