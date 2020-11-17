Chris Evans And Olympian Aly Raisman Arrange A Playdate For Their Rescue Dogs

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman held an adorable play date for their rescue pet dogs on Saturday. The two celebs met just a couple of weeks after Aly Raisman introduced her rescue puppy to her fans and followers on social media. The Olympian wrote a long heartfelt post as she introduced Mylo to her followers on social media. Chris Evans' dog too was seen all energetic as he played with his new friend in the video.

Chris Evans and Olympian Aly Raisman arrange a playdate

The actor in the video can be seen commanding his pupper to be careful with Mylo as he was much smaller in size. Dodger, who is Chris Evans' dog, was quite playful as he played around with Mylo. Chris Evans and Aly Raisman can both be seen in the video speaking to their dogs as they were engrossed in playing together. Aly Raisman shared a bunch of videos from the playdate where the two dogs can be seen having a good time. The dogs can be seen wrestling in a playful manner and moving around as they both play with each other. In another video, Chris Evans can be seen holding Mylo in his arms. A blissful track played in the background as the actor cuddled with the dog in his arms. Chris was seen wearing a cable knit sweater which was similar to the one he wore in the film Knives Out. Sharing the video on Twitter, Aly Raisman captioned it as Best Buds and added a cute emoji at the end.

Aly introduced her fans to Mylo a while back in October with a special message. The brown dog looked adorable with his blue eyes which her followers loved the most. Aly in her caption wrote that she rescued Mylo from Heart of Ri shelter. She expressed how excited she was to be his mom and that she already cried a few times out of happiness. She wrote that she cannot wait to get to know him better and that she feels very lucky to have him by her side. In the pictures shared, Mylo can be seen posing and napping around which fans found very adorable.

Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest 🥰 I can’t wait to get to know him. pic.twitter.com/iLP8luoaE9 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 31, 2020

