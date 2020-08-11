Chris Evans Reveals The 'best Advice He Could've Given To Himself', Recalls Old Interview

Hollywood actor Chris Evans took to his social media account and shared a snippet from an old interview. While sharing the snippet he mentioned that he had forgotten about this interview. However, added that the advice that he would give himself as he mentioned in the interview would still be the same.

Chris Evans's old interview

In the video shared by Chris Evans, he is asked what advice he would like to give his 12-year-old self. Evans stated that he would ask himself to shush. Elaborating on his piece of advice, Evans can be heard saying that he has a very 'noisy brain' and that shushing his brain would be a piece of good advice for his 12-year-old self. In the post, the Captain America actor agreed that it would still be the best advice that he would have given himself.

He went on to say that everybody’s brain is noisy but added that it is what the brain does -- which is to bring thoughts. Chris Evans can be heard saying, “the problem is, I think, in most of our lives the brutal suffering is following that brain noise, listening to that brain noise and actually identify with it as if it’s who you are, that’s just the noise brain makes. More often than not, it probably doesn’t have much to say that’s going to help you.”

Previously, while talking to Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd, Evans revealed that he does freak out a little bit but revealed a personal experience from his childhood to explain his stance. Chris Evans said he believes that it is a great thing that a kid looks up to him. But he also added that it is ''quite strange and undeserving because he is just playing a character''. He mentioned that he is not the character that he is playing and yet a youngster respects him for the character that he essays as an actor.

The Avengers star disclosed that he grew up watching Star Wars. Hence, he said he understands that there were certain characters in the movie that meant a lot. But he agrees that the times have changed now. He stated that when he was a kid, celebrities were only accessible through the characters they played. But things are quite different now.

Chris Evans told Marvel’s Avengers co-star about how social media has allowed actors to reach out to their fans. He also stated that despite it being ''a tight rope to walk on'', he feels that it is nice to be able to offer a little more of themselves to their fans. He was heard saying that he respects the character of Captain America and that he tried to create a nexus between the work he does and the impact it has on young minds.

