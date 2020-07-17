Chris Evans Opens Up About His Quarantine Hygiene, Says 'I Shower All The Time'

Actor Chris Evans, in an interview with television personality William Russell Geist, talked about his quarantine hygiene. He also spoke about the famous American quarterback Tom Bardy. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Chris Evans on his quarantine hygiene

Recently, fans of Chris Evans got a special treat when the actor was seen in an interview with journalist Willie Geist, where the two talked about several interesting things. In the interview, Bardy asked the Knives Out actor about how he is spending his quarantine time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To this, the actor said that he has been spending his time with his pet Jack Russell Terrier named Dodger.

The actor then stated that “it is such a stupid thing” that he is actually an introvert. He then went on to say that he is also a geek. Chris Evans said that it takes him a while before he needs to have social interaction. He jokingly said that he just stays home and he never takes a shower.

After a pause, however, the Captain America: Civil War actor said that it “is not true” and added that he showers all the time, as he broke into a burst of laughter. Evans also said that he is a very ''clean person”.

The interviewer then asked him how he feels about the loss of Tom Brady, referring to the sportsperson changing his team, The Patriots. To this, the actor said that he 'saw it coming'. The actor said that he was anticipating it and had braced for it a long time ago. Evans stated that he does not harbour any ill will towards Bardy, as he gave '20 years of best football memories' to the actor. Evans also stated that he wishes him well.

On the work front, Evans was last seen in the film Knives Out, which was nominated at the Academy Awards. The film was written and directed by Rian Johnson. It featured Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Chris Evans as Ransom Drysdale, and Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera in pivotal roles.

