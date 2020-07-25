Chris Evans Reveals His Dog’s Surgery Was A Success, Adds He Will Need 'pain Medicines'

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has been very active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been spending time with his pet dog Dodger at home and shares a great bond with his pet. He has previously revealed that his dog was going to have surgery and even updated his fans saying that he had dropped off his dog to undergo the hip procedure.

Chris Evans' tweet

Dodger’s surgery was successful! He’ll now be enjoying some well deserved pain meds over the next few days. Thank you all for the well wishes and thank you to Dr. Trout and everyone at @MspcaAngell for taking such wonderful care of him!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 24, 2020

Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. 😬😬😬😬



If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent. 😂 pic.twitter.com/960bwIkPYL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 23, 2020

Chris Evans had previously revealed that he was a ‘nervous parent’ as he dropped his dog off to his surgery. He wrote that he will be picking up his dog the next day but added that he is nervous as Dodger gets his hip procedure done. While sharing the news, he shared a set of pictures as well. The Captain America actor is seen smiling as his dog Dodger licks his face in the pictures.

He had also revealed that Dodger will have to go through a hip procedure on his social media. Captain America star Chris Evans recently took to his Twitter account and mentioned that his dog is going to undergo a surgery. Sharing a picture of the adorable canine, Chris Evans wrote that his dog has gotten the ‘summer surgery haircut’.

He’s got his ‘summer surgery haircut’. Next week he’s getting a shiny new hip! It’ll be a long recovery but I have a feeling this champ is gonna cruise. pic.twitter.com/kUFs0FKlsb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2020

All the love for this puppy and his quick recovery, so you can run and play with dad again. @ChrisEvans, Dodger is your little angel.🦮🦮 #ChrisEvans ♥️🥰 pic.twitter.com/x2iQzIugqh — Fran ♥️ (@FranEvn) July 23, 2020

Chris Evans further wrote that his dog will have a long recovery, but is sure that his ‘champ’ is going to cruise through. Chris Evans’ dog Dodger is seen wearing a red coloured collar and looking at the camera in the picture. He has a neatly shaved fur on his body before he goes under the knife. Chris also took to his Instagram account and shared a short video with his dog with the caption, ‘new hip in one week’.

