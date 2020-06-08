Chris Evans Gives A Thumbs Up For 'Avengers: Endgame's' Edited Video Of US Protests

One of the biggest highlights from last year's Avengers: Endgame was the celebrated 'Portals' scene where dusted heroes returned back to life and fought against Thanos. Recently, the scene has been doing rounds on the internet yet again but with a twist. The scene is currently in the limelight as it is being connected to the recent protests which have broken out in the USA following the death of Geroge Floyd which ignited the Black Lives Matter moment across the country.

The viral video has been viewed over 4.5 million times on Twitter and has over 200K likes. Now, actor Chris Evans, who portrayed the character of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has called the viral video to be 'Fantastic'. Check out the video and Chris Evans' reaction below.

Chris Evans calls Avengers: Endgame edit video 'Fantastic'

The video begins with Chris Evans' Captain America representing the protestors in America. Later, Twitter awareness and petition makers join Captain America in his fight who are later joined in by Elmo and Batman as Falcon and Star Lord. Whereas Drax represents 'celebrities using their platform and protesting. Ultimately, the entire army of protestors and their supporters are termed as the 'world coming together to take down the police and racists'.

I have no idea who did this, but if you know, find them and tag them. One of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week



pic.twitter.com/v5uYJKRQrO — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 5, 2020

Actor Chris Evans has been open with his support towards the protests around the USA and the Black Lives Matter movement. With his vocal support, Chris has joined the likes of fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan who recently gave a powerful speech about Hollywood needing to hire more black talent. Evans also joined the likes of other celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Halsey, Seth Rogen, John Boyega and various others who have been actively showing support towards the ongoing Black Lives Matter.

On the other hand, actor Chris Evans had recently revealed that he probably won't be picking up the mantle of Captain America again while speaking to a leading entertainment portal. Evans revealed that it won't be a hard no from his side to reprise his longest-running role but it isn't an eager yes either. The actor believes that as a character, Captain America was tricky to 'stick the landing' with, but the makers of the film did a nice job to complete his journey. Thus, the actor does not wish to reprise the role if it is a cash grab project.

