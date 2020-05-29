John Krasinski Talks About Auditioning For Captain America & Losing Role To Chris Evans

Chris Evans has immortalised the role of MCU's Captain America. It is almost impossible to imagine any other essaying the role of "God's righteous man" on the silver screen. However, Evans had almost lost the role to another popular actor from Hollywood. The office fame, John Krasinki had revealed on The Ellen Show, how he was had tested for the role.

John Krasinki almost bagged the role of Captain America from Chris Evans

On Ellen DeGeneres' show, John Krasinki revealed that he had tested for the role of Captain America and even put on the costume. Krasinki explained that the MCU had not yet offered the role to Chris Evans and wanted to see who else might be up for it before they did. This was when The Office actor auditionedfor the role of Captain America.

John Krasinki had got into the costume of Captain America which he thought was "really fun". It was when he had worn the suit half-way up that Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor in MCU) walked by and commented that Krasinki looked good. However, the latter asked Hemsworth not to make fun of him and "walked away right that". When Ellen gasped saying he did not, Krasinki replied he was indeed joking. But he said that the test did not work out for him.

Recently, Chris Evans opened up about MCU and Kevin Feige was bent on him playing Captain America in the movies. In spite of Evans' multiple rejections, Feige did not give up on the actor. After a few advise and a phone call from Robert Downey Jr. ( with whom Chris Evans shared his agent), the actor agreed and the rest is history.

In other news, John Krasinki might join MCU soon. According to rumours, he will play the role of Richard Reeds in MCU's remake of Fantastic Four. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet but Krasinki's fans might have their fingers crossed.

John Krasinki is popular for playing the role of Jim Halpert in The Office. He has also acted in several movies like Something Borrowed, A Quiet Place, Aloha, It's Complicated, Away We Go and many more. He also has the directorial credits for three episodes of The Office, The Hollars, A Quiet Place and the upcoming movie, A Quiet Place II.

