Chris Evans Denounces Trump's Announcement For Telling People 'don't Be Afraid Of COVID'

The President of the United States, Donald Trump recently took to his Twitter handle on Monday, October 5, 2020, to reveal that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Centre military hospital facility where he is currently admitted after having been tested for COVID-19. Making the announcement, the president wrote that he was “feeling good”. He also asked people to not be afraid of COVID-19 and wrote that the country had developed some “really great” drugs for the infection.

However, this message did not go down well among many Americans. This also included Captain America star Chris Evans too, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. Taking to his Twitter handle, Chris Evans wrote, “Don’t be afraid of COVID?!” He added, “You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!” and went on to slam president with his tweet. Looking at Chris Evans tweet, it is quite evident that the actor was not quite happy with Donal Trump’s announcement. Take a look at his tweet below.

Don’t be afraid of Covid?!



You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!



Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care



This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

It seems like it is not just Chris Evans who went on to express his thoughts on Twitter. Donald Trump’s comment caused a stir in the entertainment community and many celebs took to their respective social media handle to express their frustration over the statement.

This Is Us fame Mandy Moore also went on to comment saying, “Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones”. And it was not just her, celebs such as Padma Lakshmi, Josh Gad and many more shared their thoughts on the same. Check out a few tweets on the same.

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday after one of the President's close assistants had been infected with the virus. This condition came barely a month ahead from the US Presidential Elections scheduled to take place on November 3.

Taking to Twitter to announce his diagnosis, the US President said he would immediately begin his quarantine and recovery process with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump said. Since Donald Trump was tested positive, a number of people considered to be in his inner circle have also been tested positive, such as Kellyanne Conway and Chris Christie, as well as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

