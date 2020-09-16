Chris Evans Thanks Fans For Support After He Accidentally Uploaded Pic On Instagram

Chris Evans has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began. He has also been sharing a number of pictures and videos from his personal life. Recently, the Marvel star unintentionally shared an exposing picture of himself through his Instagram story. It seems that the picture was not meant to be uploaded by the Captian America star. Read more to know about Chris Evans’ Instagram.

Chris Evans on his Instagram picture that was uploaded accidentally

Chris Evans has been the talk of the town since he accidentally uploaded a revealing photo of himself. This was picked up on the internet and many people online were also talking about it. In order to address the mishap and turn it into a productive conversation, he took to his Twitter and wrote, “Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Chris also spoke to Tamron Hall about his social media mishap. He said that something happened this weekend, and called it "turning the frown upside down". He went on to say that it had been an interesting weekend full of lessons learnt. Evans added that things happen, it is embarrassing, and when that happens, one needs to roll with the punches. He also expressed his love for his fanbase and said that he has some pretty fantastic fans who really came to his support. He ended the conversation by saying that their support was "really, really nice" and thanked his fans for the same.

Other than the MCU, Chris Evans was recently seen in 2019 Comedy film, Knives Out. The movie was directed by Rian Johnson and it starred popular faces like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The movie revolves around Detective Benoit Blanc who tries to find the killer who is responsible for the death of crime novelist, Harlan Thrombey. The film was a hit in terms of box office collections and it managed to collect around ₹ 30 crores through box office collections.

Apart from his already released movies, it is said that Chris has already been prepping up to release 3 new films. Some of the movies that are going to be released have been linked to the Marvel actor for a long time now. Bermuda Triangle, Little Shop of Horrors and The Gray Man are some of the upcoming movies that have been linked to Chris Evans.

