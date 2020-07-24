Chris Evans A "very Nervous Parent" As His Dog Dodger Undergoes Hip Surgery

Chris Evans shared that he has dropped his pet dog, Dodger for his surgery. Dodger will undergo hip surgery for which he has been preparing for a long time. The actor mentioned that he will be “nervous parent” as he left Dodger at the vet. Read to know more.

Chris Evans dropped his dog for surgery

Chris Evans has been quite active on his social media handles. He has shared several pictures with his mixed-breed boxer dog Dodger. Now the actor revealed that he has dropped Dodger at a veterinarian for his hip surgery. He mentioned that he will pick him up the next morning. Evans noted that he is going to be a “very nervous parent” as Dodger undergoes treatment. The Captain America star shared the news with two pictures. In one, Dodger and Evans are looking at each other. In another photo, Dodger is licking Chris Evans’ face while he is seen smiling. Take a look at the post.

Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. 😬😬😬😬



If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent. 😂 pic.twitter.com/960bwIkPYL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 23, 2020

Soon after Chris Evans tweeted about Dodger’s surgery, his fans started to send him wishes. Some send their positive views to the dog hoping for his speedy recovery while others send love to Evans saying him to stay strong. Netizens also used #SendLove2DodgerEvans showing their support and sending well wishes to the dog. Check out a few replies.

Sending positive vibes!



You got this, Dodger ❤️ — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) July 23, 2020

🤞🏼 We are all thinking of you. Sending you both love and best wishes for a quick successful operation and speedy recovery. #SendLove2DodgerEvans pic.twitter.com/A0gH6JCg4W — Evansverse💫 (@Evansverse) July 23, 2020

I’m sure it’ll be fine hope all goes well #SendLove2DodgerEvans — Chris Evans Forum 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) July 23, 2020

Sending lots of love to you both. He’s got this. #SendLove2DodgerEvans — Meredith Miller (@MillerMeredith1) July 23, 2020

Sending love and hugs to you and Dodger. Our fur babies are like our children, so many of us know exactly how you feel. Praying for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. 💙 🐶#SendLove2DodgerEvans — Tina Fasbinder ‎⍟ 💙❤️💙🌻🦋💜 (@FasbinderTina) July 23, 2020

Good luck, baby boy Dodger! Positive energy ✨💙 — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) July 23, 2020

Earlier, Chris Evans revealed that Dodger will be undergoing his hip surgery soon. He shared a picture of Dodger with his body hair trimmed and called it his “summer surgery haircut”. The actor mentioned that the dog will be getting a “shiny new hip” and it has been a long recovery. However, Evans wrote that he feels “this champ” will cruise it.

He’s got his ‘summer surgery haircut’. Next week he’s getting a shiny new hip! It’ll be a long recovery but I have a feeling this champ is gonna cruise. pic.twitter.com/kUFs0FKlsb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2020

Chris Evans considers Dodger as his best buddy. He has even taken him onsets and a picture of the two from Knives Out shoot also made rounds on the internet. The actor adopted the dog while filming Gifted (2017). One of the climax scenes of the movie took place at a shelter. The Avengers: Endgame star initially did not realize that the pups were not show-dogs and were only hired for the sequence, and were actually up for adoption. Since then, Dodger has been close to the actor. Chris Evans who joined Instagram a few months ago said in an online interaction that the reason behind doing so is to share pictures of Dodger.

