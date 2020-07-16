Actor Chris Evans' Dog To Undergo A Surgery, Sports A ‘summer Surgery Haircut’

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has been very active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been spending time with his pet dog Dodger at home and shares a great bond with his pet. Chris Evans’ pet dog has made quite a few appearances on his Twitter as well as in Chris Evans' Instagram account.

Chris Evans' photos

He’s got his ‘summer surgery haircut’. Next week he’s getting a shiny new hip! It’ll be a long recovery but I have a feeling this champ is gonna cruise. pic.twitter.com/kUFs0FKlsb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2020

Captain America star Chris Evans recently took to his Twitter account and mentioned that his dog is going to undergo a surgery. Sharing a picture of the adorable canine, Chris Evans wrote that his dog has gotten the ‘summer surgery haircut’. He further wrote that his dog is going to go through a hip surgery next week which is why he is seen sporting the closely cut look.

Chris Evans further wrote that his dog will have a long recovery, but is sure that his ‘champ’ is going to cruise through. Chris’ dog odger is seen wearing a red coloured collar and looking at the camera in the picture. He has a neatly shaved fur on his body before he goes under the knife. Chris Evans also took to his Instagram account and shared a short video with his dog with the caption ‘new hip in one week’.

Captain America actor Chris Evans in the video is seen asking his dog if he’s going to get a new hip. The dog looks at the camera and is seen responding to the question. Chris Evans laughs at the dog's attempt to respond as sweetly agrees that his dog is going to get a new hip.

In May, Chris Evans stated that he had trimmed his dog’s hair just before quarantine began and that it went great. So the next time he decided to do it, he got a little overconfident and decided to put on a shorter extension on the blade. He recalls that the time he cut his dog's hair it was after a walk and hence Chris Evans’ dog was exhausted and he stood still.

However, when he trimmed his hair the next time it was the first thing in the morning and he was quite energetic. Captain America actor revealed that his dog kept looking behind and his skin would get crumpled, which caused the cut to go uneven.

