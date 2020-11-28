Chris Evans Flaunts His Biceps And An Undone Belt Post Thanksgiving Dinner | Watch

Chris Evans, the actor that brought Marvel’s Captain America to life and subsequently immortalized him, could be seen showing his chiseled biceps in full display in an Instagram story video that was uploaded by his brother, Scott Evans. In addition to that, one can also observe that Evans’ belt buckle is undone, which is a direct consequence of the Thanksgiving dinner the Evans’ wrapped up presumably moments before the video was shot. Scott can also be heard pulling a prank on his superstar brother as he travels from one side of his house to other.

Check out the video:

In response, elder brother Chris successfully managed to exact the same reaction from Scott. Scott can be seen checking his phone moments before he was startled by Evans, who was presumable standing in Scott’s blindspot. After nearly clutching his chest, Scott took a sigh of relief. Evans can be heard laughing in the background.

Here is the video of the same

One can definitely see that this can be counted as a Chris Evans fitness post, as he is indirectly inspiring millions to take to the weights with this short video featuring him. Many photos online and his movies that feature him can also be counted as Chris Evans fitness posts in their own way.

Here are some of Chris Evans photos:

On the professional front, Chris Evans was last seen in Lionsgate’s Knives Out and Netflix’s The Red Sea Diving Resort. Knives Out was a crime dramedy that also had the likes of Daniel Craig, Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why fame, Ana De Aramas, Joeseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon. The Red Sea Diving Resort had Chris Evans perform opposite actors such as Michael K Williams, Haley Bennett and Alessandro Nivola. In the future, MCU’s original Captain America will be seen joining forces with The Russo Brothers’ of Avengers film series fame for the fifth time in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

In the film, Chris Evans will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man is Netflix’s most ambitious film to date, financially speaking, as the streaming juggernaut seems to have benefitted from the increase in the number of subscribers during the Pandemic. As per an article by Indiewire, the budget of The Gray Man is upwards of 200 Million US Dollars. That is the biggest amount reserved by Netflix for an Original feature presentation till date.

