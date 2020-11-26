Chris Evans' Piano Playing Video Goes Viral, Fans And Celebs In 'awe'; Watch

A video of Chris Evans playing the piano has now gone viral on the Internet. The actor had uploaded a short video playing the instrument a while back on Instagram. Many fans and celebs are seen sharing the video in awe of how well the Capitan America actor can play the piano. Take a look at the video and see how fans and celebs responded to the same:

Chris Evans playing piano

📲 Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/JZHmuYgSqB — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 25, 2020

In the video, fans can spot Chris Evan playing the piano with ease and he mentions that he still trying to learn how to play the instrument well. The actor is sporting a black coloured sweater and a cap in the video. The clip is about 30 seconds long and fans have been admiring how well Chris Evans plays the piano. He also mentioned that he was trying to play a piece by Fabrizio Paterlini.

Pianist Fabrizio Paterlini also tweeted about the video and mentioned that he was thankful that the actor was trying to learn his work. He mentioned - 'The day "after", I open my eyes with a heart full of gratitude: THANK YOU@ChrisEvans for listening and sharing my music'. Take a look:

The day "after", I open my eyes with heart full of gratitude: THANK YOU @ChrisEvans for listening and sharing my music and THANK YOU guys for such a warm and overwhelming welcome in your awesome community. I'll never forget this! — Fabrizio Paterlini (@f_paterlini) November 26, 2020

Reactions

Chris Evans' piano video has now gone viral on Twitter. Celeb Ashely K added the video on her feed on Twitter as well. She also added a funny note about how Mozart had gone quiet ever since Chris Evans' videos was shared. Take a look:

Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020

Jimmy Fallon also talked a bit about the video on his show and mentioned that he was in awe as well. He also shared a clip on his late-night show. Take a look:

Fans have responded in a very similar manner as well. One fan added - 'Let us remember that, as much has been given us, much will be expected from us, and that true homage comes from the heart as well as from the lips, and shows itself in deeds' and another fan added - 'Don't mind me, I'm just screen recording@ChrisEvans insta story of him playing the piano so I can watch it over and over again'. Take a look:

WHO NEEDED TO SEE CHRIS EVANS IN A SWEATER PLAYING THE PIANO BC HERE HE IS https://t.co/I6BySTPwYD — kenzie :-) (@hellamazing) November 26, 2020

i think im in love 🥺🥺🥺@ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/XfpAtHEYro — lemme sip my tea (@nickysrllysth) November 25, 2020

Chris Evans playing the piano pic.twitter.com/MP2WIJPfsm — semajah parker🦃 (@majlrae) November 25, 2020

Don't mind me, I'm just screen recording @ChrisEvans insta story of him playing the piano so I can watch it over and over again when I'm sad — shelbs (@justshelbyyy) November 25, 2020

“Let us remember that, as much has been given us, much will be expected from us, and that true homage comes from the heart as well as from the lips, and shows itself in deeds.” - cit. Happy Thanksgiving to @chrisevans his family and friends and to all our american followers pic.twitter.com/YKxBVNqtWd — Chris Evans Italian fans (@ItalyChrisEvans) November 26, 2020

