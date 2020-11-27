Chris Evans Gets Back At Brother Scott For Pulling Thanksgiving Day Prank On Him

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans shared a video on his Instagram stories, in which he can be heard scaring his younger brother, Scott Evans. Chris Evans decided to do so after the latter played a near-identical prank with his elder brother. All of this is a part of the Thanksgiving fun that the Evans brothers are having within the comfort of their residence in Los Angeles. The actor owns a sprawling piece of real estate that overlooks Los Angeles. The 4600 square feet home comprises of 3 bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and a spa.

Stills from the videos:

Picture Source: 1:- Scott Evans Instagram. 2,3:- Chris Evans Instagram

What happened in the video:

In the set of videos that can be found on Scott Evans' Instagram handle, one can see that he successfully managed to scare his elder brother, Chris while he was walking in the passageway of his house. Scott's video ended with Chris, who was dressed in a sleveless vest, giving a goofy expression. Chris' "Getting-Back" video featured him performing the very same prank on his brother. Scott's expression, on the other hand, was more on the frightened and shocked side. Both of the videos can be found in chronological order on Scott Evans' Instagram and Chris Evans' Instagram respectively.

The Avengers actor, who lives with his dog, Dodger, is not all that active on his Instagram handle. Most of the time, Chris Evans' Instagram handle has pictures of him with Dodger. Other times include his selfies and throwback pictures of himself. Evans likes to add witty captions to his photos/videos. Sometimes, the versatile actor likes to use the platform for spreading public service messages.

Chris Evans's Next

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Netflix’s The Red Sea Diving Resort and Lionsgate’s Knives Out. The Red Sea Diving Resort had Chris Evans perform opposite actors such as Michael K Williams, Haley Bennett and Alessandro Nivola. Knives Out was a crime dramedy that also had the likes of Daniel Craig, Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why fame, Ana De Aramas, Joeseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon.

In the future, MCU’s original Captain America will be seen joining forces with The Russo Brothers’ of Avengers film series fame for the fifth time in Netflix’s The Gray Man. In the film, Chris Evans will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man is Netflix’s most ambitious film to date, financially speaking, as the streaming juggernaut seems to have benefitted from the increase in the number of subscribers during the Pandemic.

Chris Evans is one of many celebrities who are sharing videos and photos in connection to Thanksgiving 2020. The videos and photos that can be seen below show the likes of John Legend, Jennifer Aniston and Rebel Wilson celebrating Thanksgiving 2020 in their own way.

