Thanksgiving 2020: Chris Evans, Lady Gaga, Mark Rufflalo & Others Express Gratitude

Thanksgiving 2020 was observed on November 26. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Thanksgiving looked a little different for everybody this year. Even though 2020 has been a different year, there's still plenty to be thankful for. Hollywood celebrities took to their social media to reveal what they're grateful for this year. Here's a look at how Hollywood celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving 2020.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Thanksgiving Post Receives Criticism, Here's Why

Here's how celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving

Chris Evans

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! I’m endlessly thankful for so many things! Loving family, lifelong friends, good health, and a perfect dog. And to the greatest fans anyone could ever have, thank you for the love, support, encouragement, and for always being in my corner 💙💙💙💙💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 27, 2020

Marvel actor Chris Evans tweeted about how thankful he was for everything. In his tweet, he said that he was endlessly thankful for everything and that is his family, friends, health and his dog. He also appreciated his fans by saying that he had the greatest fans one could ever have and thanks to them for all the love, support, encouragement and for being by his side always.

Lady Gaga

Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live—families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital. My heart is with you ❤️ Truly ❤️ All day. I’m grateful for people. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 26, 2020

The pop musician, Lady Gaga celebrated her Thanksgiving 2020 by praying for everyone who had a very hard year. In her tweet, she wrote that she was praying for people who had trouble putting food on their table and who were away from their family due to the pandemic. She said her heart was with everybody whose loved ones were in the hospital. She concluded her tweet by saying that she was grateful for everybody she had.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo shared a picture on Instagram in which he was seen holding a placard. In his caption, he wrote that this Thanksgiving, he implored everybody to learn more about native brothers and sister. He tagged a few people and said that one must follow them as they were working to share and protect their communities every day.

Also read: Thanksgiving 2020: LeBron James And Other NBA Stars Send Out Wishes Of Gratitude, Hope

Kerry Washington

The American actress, Kerry Washington, posted a picture of herself on her Instagram showing her gratitude to everybody. Her caption read that she was thankful to everybody, every day for showing her love. Observing the Native American Heritage Day today, she requested that one must keep natives in their thoughts and prayers.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman posted a picture of herself on her Instagram to express Thanksgiving. Wishing everybody, she wrote that she was thinking of family and friends with love and gratitude. Her photo is a closeup picture where can be seen gazing upon a landscape.

John Legend

The American singer John Legend took to Instagram to post a picture of his family. In the photo, we can see his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children, Luna and Miles. In his caption, he said that he was very grateful for having the three of them and wished everybody a happy Thanksgiving.

Also read: Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note On Thanksgiving: 'Grateful For Having Roof On Our Head'

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes shared a picture of herself from the sets of her film Pieces Of April. In the picture, she can be seen with the cast and crew of the movie. In her caption, she wrote that she always thought of filming this movie during this time of the year. She said it was such a blessing to work with the cast.

Blake Shelton

Blake shared a picture on his Instagram with his partner, Gwen Stefani. In his caption, he said that everybody had a crazy year but there was still plenty to be thankful for. This year is the first Thanksgiving for Blake and Gwen since they got engaged.

Victoria Beckham

The English singer, Victoria Beckham shared a photoshopped clip of her family with husband, David Beckham, and their four kids, Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz. The song that she added to her post was Spice Up Your Life. She wrote that her family was together in spirit even though they are not together in person this year. She said that they were grateful for all the amazing memories they made together.

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari posted a picture with her kids. She wrote that she was thankful for many things but the most thankful for her kids. She continued writing that they were the best things that ever happened to her. In the picture, she can be seen with her three kids in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also read: Zoom Thanksgiving Time Limit: How Long Is The 40 Minute Limit Lifted?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.