Is Chris Evans In The Devil All The Time? Here's A Look At The Film's Ensemble Cast

Netflix’s latest thriller film, starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, The Devil All the Time, was released on September 11, 2020. The film is based on author Donald Ray Pollock's book which goes by the same name. Helmed by Antonio Campos, the film has been co-produced by the popular American actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Netflix subscribers seem to be thoroughly enjoying the new film since its release. Many fans took to Twitter to praise the brilliant acting by the films ensemble star cast. Read on to find out, “Is Chris Evans in The Devil All the Time?”

the devil all the time - left me speechless and blown away by the performances. the cast was stellar and the story was sublime. pic.twitter.com/CWDb4iiMzm — Al Bree (@nlitenmebabe) September 17, 2020

The cinematic parallels between Willard and Arvin in The devil all the time that makes me cry (a thread) pic.twitter.com/c4pGmV6qXJ — Rose.http (@R_O_S_E_S0101) September 20, 2020

I just loved all the performances, I hadn’t seen Bill and Tom making such great performances but I loved them — mario galleta (@juanpablommmm) September 20, 2020

Read | Who Is The Devil All The Time's Narrator And Why Is He Important? Find Out

Is Chris Evans in The Devil All the Time?

According to a report on Deadline, The Devil All the Time’s director Antonio Campos originally wanted to cast Chris Evans in the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker. However, his fellow MCU star Sebastian Stan ultimately nabbed the role. The 39-year-old actor, Chris Evans reportedly dropped out of the Netflix film because of a scheduling conflict in February 2019.

Read | 'The Devil All the Time' new character posters show Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson & others

However, Chris had put in a good word for his fellow MCU star Sebastian Stan. Evans’ schedule got very crowded after he committed to Antoine Fuqua's Infinite and the Apple TV+ series, Finding Jacob. While Sebastian Stan’s 2019 commitments included Endings, Beginnings and the war film, The Last Full Measure. But, fortunately, he was able to clear some time off his schedule to play the notable role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker.

Source: The Devil All the Time (Instagram)

Read | Tom Holland rewatches 'Spider-Man Homecoming', reveals his favourite scene

Sebastian Stan is also set to reprise Chris Evan’s franchise role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Chris Evans plays Captain America in the MCU while Sebastian Stan portrayed Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The duo was seen together in Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan was also seen in Ant-Man and Black Panther.

Read | Tom Holland pokes fun at 'stunning' girlfriend Nadia Parkes, latter claps back; see posts

Here's a look at The Devil All the Time cast

The Devil All the Time stars some of the best Hollywood actors. English Tom Holland plays the lead in the film as Arvin Eugene Russell, while Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård, plays Willard Russell, Arvin’s father. Haley Bennett, plays Charlotte, Willard’s wife and Arvin’s mother.

The film also stars the English actor Robert Pattinson, who will be seen in the upcoming Batman films as the new Batman. Other notable actors in the film are Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling and etc. The Devil All the Time book’s author Donald Ray Pollock plays the narrator in the film.

Source: The Devil All the Time (Instagram)

Promo Image Source: Chris Evans (Instagram Fan account) & Raphealm (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.