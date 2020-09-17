Who Is The Devil All The Time's Narrator And Why Is He Important? Find Out

Netflix is currently buzzing with the Tom Holland starring new thriller film The Devil All the Time. Alongside Holland, the Netflix thriller also stars Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, and many other talented actors. However, aside from these central characters the Netflix film also stars one of the most important characters who audiences don’t get to see, but only hear. It’s The narrator. Since The Devil All the Time released on Netflix on September 11, audiences have been curious to know who is the person behind the narrator’s voice. Read on to find out, "Who is The Devil All the Time’s narrator?”

Who is The Devil All the Time’s narrator?

Helmed by Antonio Campos, Netflix’s The Devil All the Time is based on the 2011 novel of the same name, written by author Donald Ray Pollock. In fact, Donald Ray Pollock also plays the film's narrator, describing the spine chilling scenes in an appropriate and undisputed southern drawl. In a recent interview with Variety Magazine, director Antonio Campos stated that he had realised that Donald Ray Pollock’s voice is very powerful. Hence, the director felt that the story will need a narrator to guide the audiences through agonising events. The narrator's voice is important in The Devil All the Time as it connects all the pieces of the story together and gives the viewer a sense that something bigger is in play at all times.

The fact that the author of the book is the film adaptations narrator is actually quite poignant. The Tom Holland starrer revolves around the central idea of morals and constantly tries to draw the line between good and evil. We see characters navigating the thin line between good and evil as dangerous and tempting events occur around them. Audiences can feel the narrators impact, especially towards the film.

The Devil All the Time: What is it about?

The story of Netflix’s incredible psychological thriller revolves around Arvin Russell played by none other than Tom Holland. Arvin is an orphan who lives with his grandmother. Arvin’s granny takes in another orphan girl named Lenora played by Ever Eloise Landrum. While all seems good in the hood at first, things take a gnarly turn when Lenora is raped by reverend Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson).

Source: The Devil All the Time (Instagram)

Not only does reverend Preston rape her, he even impregnates her and tries to convince her that she had imagined all of this happening. A deeply distraught Arvin, avenges Lenora by killing the reverend. With the reverend gone, it seems that the road ahead would be clear and safe for Arvin and Lenora. But Arvin ends up getting caught up with two serial killers, who he also kills. After committing three murders, Arvin goes on a killing spree, and the viewers are left in the moral dilemma to decide whether Arvin is still "good" in the end

