'The Devil All The Time' New Character Posters Show Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson & Others

The Devil All the Time is an upcoming psychological thriller film on Netflix. Directed by Antonio Campos, it has a stellar ensemble cast who has created a great hype for the movie along with its trailer. Now ahead of its premiere, the makers have dropped new character posters.
Also Read | Tom Holland Starrer 'The Devil All The Time' Premiere Date On Netflix Announced
Netflix has released all-new character posters from The Devil All the Time. It includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. Along with the poster, a quote by the respective character is also attached which likely represents their personality. The Devil All the Time will be streaming on Netflix from September 16, 2020. Check out the fresh posters
Also Read | Tom Holland Feels Working In 'The Devil All The Time' Is "a Huge Step" For Him
Also Read | The Devil All The Time Plot: Everything About Upcoming Movie Starring Tom Holland
Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer Uncovers Twisted Tale Of A Small Town Post World War II
The Devil All the Time will be set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War. It will follow a non-liner storyline of several disturbed people who suffer from the loss of the post-war, and crime. The story will show Ohio town called Knockemstiff, where a storm of violence, faith and redemption blends. It revolves around a bullied kid as he becomes a man who knows when to take action, a faith-testing preacher, a serial killer, and a corrupt local sheriff.
The Devil All the Time is based on Donal Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name. The screenplay is by Antonio Campos and Paulo Campos. It is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster and Max Born. Music is by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. It is bankrolled under the banners of Nine Stories Productions and Borderline Films. The running time of the movie is speculated to be around 138 minutes / 2.3 hours.
Promo Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.