Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & Others condemn US Capitol Seige, Say 'darkest Day In History'

Hollywood has spoken out after pro-Trump protesters protestors breached the US Capitol Hill. As per the reports by Associated Press, a pro-Trump violent mob stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and forced lawmakers into hiding, in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. The elected representatives of the nation scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks. According to the reports, a woman inside the Capitol was shot and killed.

Hollywood reacts as protesters storm US Capitol Hill seige

Also read: Ana De Armas Reunites With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans For Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

Also read: Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In The New Origin Movie; Actor Shares His Excitement

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account and asked protestors to ‘respect the law and the great men and women in Blue’. The members of the Senate as well as Vice President Mike Pence who was presiding over the joint session were evacuated. Mike also took to his Twitter and stated that ‘the violence and destruction at the Capitol must stop now and that they must respect law enforcement officers and immediately leave the building’.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Tensions were already running high when the elected lawmakers gathered for the constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results. Despite the requests from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, more than 150 lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results which lacked evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the US elections by Trump. After witnessing the current situation at the US Capitol, the US citizens expressed their outrage on social media.

With regard to the on-going protest, Hollywood stars are speaking out on their social media handles. Celebrities like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Ashton Kutcher, Edward Norton, Don Cheadle, Cardi B and many more reacted to the situation. Keep scrolling to see their reaction.

Also read: Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

I’m speechless — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

This one one of America’s darkest days in our entire history. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

consequence of their actions & betrayal or we are no longer a nation of laws. No more coddling traitors, their enablers & foreign backers. @JoeBiden it's on you & your DOJ & IC to bring the hammer of law down in righteous intolerance.. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 6, 2021

BOOM!!!! — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 6, 2021

And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

this is the absolute most extreme example of “sore loser” i have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/h9OEZCnnXI — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 6, 2021

stellar job enforcing the curfew — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 6, 2021

Blood on their hands. All of them. https://t.co/0VrYyEe86h — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 7, 2021

With inputs from AP

Image Source: Chris Evans IG/ Mark Ruffalo IG

Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Calls His Son-in-law Chris "Evans" Instead Of "Pratt"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.