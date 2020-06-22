Chris Evans And Other Celebs Who Had The Most Adorable Pictures To Post On Father's Day

Father’s Day is a special occasion that is celebrated in unison by people across the globe. On this day, people express gratitude and thankfulness towards their fathers for the love and support provided by them. As the world celebrated the special day on Sunday, a number of Hollywood actors took to Instagram to wish or remember their fathers. Have a look at a few posts by leading Hollywood actors.

Actors wishing their fathers on Father's Day

1. Chris Evans

Chris Evan had the most adorable picture to post for his father. He posted a throwback picture where a little version of him was sitting in the arms of his father. The little boy could also be seen with a much-loved hairstyle as he was posing for the camera with his father at the beach. In the caption for the post, he can be seen complimenting his father’s moustache while also calling it the greatest one he has ever known.

2. Karen Gillan

Karen Gill decided to post a throwback picture of her father which was taken long back. In the picture, he could be seen relaxing and getting tanned under the sun. Two men can be spotted in the picture posted by the Jumanji actor. She also asked her followers to guess who her father is while also dropping a Father’s day wish in the caption.

3. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill decided to post a family picture on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the picture posted, his four brothers and father could be seen posing with him, all well dressed in formal wear. In the caption for the post, Henry Cavill can be seen talking about how there was only one father in the family when the picture was taken, but presently, they are all fathers except for one. He has wished his father on the occasion, while also appreciating his brothers.

4. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg posted a picture where he was seen having a precious moment with his father and brothers. In the picture posted, he and his brothers can be seen making an effort to cover the bald head of his father. He also posted a picture of his kids on a special occasion. In the caption for the post, Mark Wahlberg can be seen remembering his father on Father’s Day, while also mentioning that they miss him. He has also acknowledged the efforts put by fathers around the world.

5. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman posted an adorable picture where he was seen posing with his father in the woods. In the picture posted, the father-son duo can be seen brightly smiling for the camera. In the caption for the post, Hugh Jackman has highlighted important teachings of his father. He has written that his old man taught him to keep his promise no matter what the circumstances are. The adorable picture has gotten a lot of love from the audience.

