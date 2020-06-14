'Captain America' Chris Evans' Brother Scott Steals Show As Avengers Wish Happy Birthday

Chris Evans, America's super-soldier in the Marvel universe, celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday. While fans of Captain America have showered their love and adoration for the actor through social media, his brother American actor Scott Evans' wish for his special day stole hearts. The Grace and Frankie actor shared a post through social media with a collage of some precious childhood memories with his elder brother and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

Have a look:

Happy birthday @ChrisEvans !! You are truly unmatched in the big brother department. Thank you for continually being someone I can always count on! I love you and just want to remind you how close you are to turning 40. 🤪❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zIwvGL1A3 — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) June 13, 2020

Chris' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo was among the many who shared their best wishes for the actor on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Hulk actor wrote, "‪Happy birthday, @ChrisEvans! Wishing you all the best today, bro." He also shared a couple of pictures with the Captain America star including one apparently taken on the sets of Avengers as it showed Evans in Captain America's costume.

Have a look:

While Evans may not return as America's sweetheart on the big screen after his exit from the Marvel franchise post Avengers: Endgame, he has been winning praises for raising his voice for the cause of systemic racial oppression in the world. He is vocal on social media with his support for the Balck Lives Matter protests in the United States of America following the merciless killing of George Floyd, earlier last month.

He took to Twitter to thank his fans for their love on his birthday and shared a link for supporting the ongoing movement in the US. He wrote, "Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes!! I have some beautiful support from some truly wonderful fans. I’m feeling deeply grateful and humbled today. Also, stay engaged."

On the other hand, actor Chris Evans had recently revealed to an international entertainment portal that he probably won't be picking up the mantle of Captain America again. Evans revealed that it won't be a hard no from his side to reprise his longest-running role but it isn't an eager yes either. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain passed on his mantle and shield to Sam Wilson, played by African-American actor Anthony Mackie, and essentially quitting the franchise.

