Chris Evans Responds As 'Toy Story' Fans Not Happy About Him Replacing Tim Allen

Toy Story is one of the most popular animated film series made in Hollywood. The film series has four successful films with the latest one having released last year in 2019. It was earlier announced by Disney that one of the major characters of Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear, would get its own spinoff film, which got the fans of the animated film series all excited.

However, when recently it was announced that Captain America star Chris Evans would voice the character of Buzz Lightyear, many of the fans expressed their discontent towards it.

So Tim Allen just ain’t buzz anymore? pic.twitter.com/n4BbmxMi4O — Alex 🍥 Loves You. (@alexisamenace) December 11, 2020

Toy Story fans not happy about Chris Evans replacing Tim Allen, Evans responds

Toy Story fans are used to seeing Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear for 25 years since the first film rolled out in 1995. The news of Chris Evans having replaced Tim Allen didn't seem to have gone down well among the fans and they had expressed their dislike of the news. Chris Evans has now given a subtle response to this discontent in his latest Instagram post and has penned down a brief message for everyone in the caption. U

ploading a picture of the character Buzz Lightyear on his Instagram, Chris has said that working with Pixar is a dream come and that he has been a “massive fan” of their work “since the very beginning”.

ALSO READ: 'Toy Story 4' Ending Explained: What Happens At The Ending Of The Movie?

In his long and heartfelt message, Chris continued by saying that his team was extremely excited when they informed that Pixar had offered him this job. He then added that nobody could touch the performance of Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. He revealed how he couldn’t help smiling throughout the pitch of the spinoff. He ended his long message by saying that he cannot put his excitement into words.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In The New Origin Movie; Actor Shares His Excitement

Chris Evans has gained worldwide popularity by playing the characters of Captain America in several Marvel films, including the character’s 3 individual spinoff films. The actor has assured the fans of Toy Story that the studio is working well in the project. Further details about this spinoff are yet to arrive.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

ALSO READ: Did You Know Chris Evans & Don Cheadle Fought On Twitter Over 'Fantasy Football'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.