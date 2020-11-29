Did You Know Chris Evans & Don Cheadle Fought On Twitter Over 'Fantasy Football'?

Avenger's stars Chris Evans and Don Cheadle are very good friends. The two have often spoken positive things about each other in numerous interviews and conferences. They have even claimed to be the best of friends in real life as well. But there is one sport in which the two stars get extremely competitive and it is 'Fantasy Football'.

Chris Evans and Don Cheadle are fierce competitors when it comes to 'Fantasy Football' and own separate teams. There are also other celebs like Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd who are involved in the game. Back in 2018, the two co-stars even had a fun banter about the game on Twitter. Read ahead to know more about the whole fiasco on Don Cheadle's Birthday:

Don Cheadle's Twitter feud

The banter between the two co-stars started when journalist Josh Horowitz who asked Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Miles Teller, Garrett Hedlund, James Marsden and a few other celebs who 'won the league?' To which only Chirs Evans responded by adding that it was he who won the game. But that wasn't it, he also added that it was 'the second year in a row' that he was winning the game as well. Take a look:

Me. For the second year in a row. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

Then, a bit later, Don Cheadle responded to Chris on Twitter. He mentioned 'How do you manage to sound so smug in only 8 words?' (tweet unavailable). Just a few minutes after this response, Chris hit back at Don with another sarcastic comment. Take a look:

....says the guy who came in last place. (*waits for weak excuse) https://t.co/K5rsfAaFdq — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

Don Cheadle instead of backing out of the fight, had another great plan. He tweeted - 'Let's not do this on Twitter.... pistols and seconds on stage 6 at dawn?" (tweet unavailable). But Chris Evan's responded with an even funnier quote. The quote came from Don Cheadle's "Out of Sight" character Maurice 'Snoopy' Miller. He also asked if he could send his stuntman in the place. Take a look:

Oh, it’s on! You know, in a situation like this, there’s a high potentiality for the common mf to bitch out. (Also, can I send my stuntman in my place?) https://t.co/of0YrpJfqo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

Don didn't respond to the tweet but many fans asked what did Chris' quote mean. Thus, Chris took this chance to make things clear. He mentioned that the quote in his tweet was from Don's old film. Take a look:

Based on the reactions to this it’s clear that way too many people have not seen ‘Out of Sight’. It’s one of Don’s quotes, people!! C’mon!! https://t.co/QDjsPXYY6P — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

Don responded the last time to Chris' tweet with a 'whoops' and Chris didn't back off. He mentioned that 'whoops' was his favourite line from Don's movie. This was the last of their exchanges. Take a look:

“Whoops” might actually be my favorite line in that movie. Followed closely by “that’s how you do the shake, partner” which I may or may not say in my head every time I see you greet someone on set. https://t.co/Jkfw3g3gQH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

Promo Pic Credit: Chris Evans (fan account) & Don Cheadle's Instagram

